Rapid City’s Paula Harrod wins 2022 TOPS South Dakota Queen of Weight loss

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - TOPS Club, Inc. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly SM), the nonprofit weight-loss support organization, has begun unveiling its top “royalty” from 2022 to 2023. TOPS® royalty are women and men who, at the end of the year, have officially recorded the largest weight loss from their starting weight, regardless of the time taken to reach their goal.

Paula Harrod of Rapid City, who lost 41.2 pounds, is the 2022 South Dakota Queen. She was honored April 28-29 at the South Dakota State recognition event at the Ramkota Hotel & Conference Center in Pierre. Harrod says she finally decided that she wanted to get healthy and stay healthy and she would be here for my family, for myself, and my great grandson whom I love very much. She adds that a lifestyle change is required. She gets in the pool a couple of times a week, does water aerobics, and walks as much as she can. She tries to prepare her meals ahead of time. She says she doesn’t go out to eat that much these days, it’s about healthy foods now for her and she doesn’t order out now.

TOPS provides an individual approach to weight loss and overall wellness. Consistent group support, health education, and recognition are all key components to successful weight management. South Dakota has an adult obesity rate of 38.4%, the eighth highest in the country. During 2022, TOPS members in South Dakota lost a cumulative 1,905 pounds.

For online membership, meetings are conducted via Zoom and are offered at least five times during the week. The meeting starts with members disclosing challenges, successes, or goals. Next, the online facilitator presents a prepared program and sometimes includes guest speakers who share their expert views on fitness, nutrition, and more. Meetings conclude with action steps related to the program presented.

Membership is affordable, starting at $49 per year in the U.S. and $59 annually in Canada, plus nominal monthly chapter fees. Join TOPS, visit TOPS, or call 800-932-8677 to learn more about TOPS and to find a local chapter.

TOPS Club Inc. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) is the original weight-loss support and wellness education organization. Founded in 1948, TOPS is the only nonprofit, noncommercial weight-loss organization of its kind. TOPS promotes successful weight management with a “Real People. Real Weight Loss.®” philosophy that combines support from others at weekly chapter meetings, healthy eating, regular exercise, and wellness information. Today there are about 65,000 members, including men, women, and international members who join chapter meetings online, with thousands of chapters in all 50 states and Canada.

