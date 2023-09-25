How Shared Living gives adults with special needs independence

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Taking good care of a child with special needs is vital to their success and independence later in life, but many don’t realize that maintenance can extend into the adult life of a person with special needs. Black Hills Works helps to address the need for adult care with its shared living program.

The Black Hills Works Shared Living program matches adults with special needs to a relative or caring volunteer to help assist that adult with their day-to-day life. This is to ensure they can live with some level of independence.

“It gives the individuals that we’re supporting a more person-centered approach to living their life to the fullest. So they’re able to have that consistent support by the person that’s supporting them in their home and they’re able to do things that they might not be able to do in traditional group settings,” said Amanda Diers, the director of Black Hills Works Shared Living Program.

For Joe Sabrowski, this program has meant that he can provide a better quality of life for his son Patrick.

“For me, the final stage of life that I can provide a good life for him as a retired Air Force member, and I worked different jobs after the Air Force. Years ago I said if I could get paid to help Patrick live his life I’d do it in a heartbeat,” said Joe Sabrowski.

The shared living program has given Joe the chance to spend more time with Patrick than he would otherwise which means Joe has more time to plan Patrick’s routine.

Diers says the expansion will hopefully mean more people in the same situation as Joe and Patrick Sabrowski.

“So the hope is that more individuals that we support at Black Hills Works will be able to utilize shared living. The state expanded the program after June 1st this year so there’s more opportunity for individuals to choose this type of living situation,” said Diers.

With the expansion starting a couple of months ago, some Black Hills Works employees are already experiencing the benefit of sharing their homes with family.

