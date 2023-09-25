After 17 remarkable years the iconic light show at Crazy Horse Memorial is coming to an end

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Since 2006, Crazy Horse Memorial has educated the public with a one-of-a-kind light show, setting the memorial apart from other Black Hills attractions.

After 17 years, the light show is coming to a permanent end as the cost to renovate the equipment used in the laser light has run its course and is better off retired than being replaced.

“Right now, the equipment is so old, and the technology is changing so much that we can’t get the parts anymore,” explained the daughter of Korczak and Ruth Ziolkowski, Jidwiga Ziolkowski.

The equipment that is currently being used:

15-watt lasers, the biggest in the laser show industry

8,800 watts stereo sound

25 2,000-watt fixtures that light up the mountain

Three PANI slide projectors

A closed-loop ice-making system in order to cool off the lasers

Although the light show is now ending permanently, the end is only continuing to open up new doors for the memorial.

“It started just because some friends went together and just thought about it, and they started doing some work in the background, and finally they came to Mother and said, ‘We have a thought, we have a process, and we’ve done some work, and we would like to light up the mountain’,” said Ziolkowski. “We’re going to be starting to do something else; we’ll be doing something else; we’re in the works on that. We don’t know what it is yet.”

Even though they don’t know what could be replacing the light show yet, they continue to push forward, not knowing what’s to come.

“As I always say, ‘We’re carving a mountain; everything after that is easy,’ so we’ll get something going,” said Ziolkowski.

The last day to see the laser light show will be September 30 at 7:30 p.m.

