Wojtanowicz twins shining for STM girls soccer team
Camryn and Claire Wojtanowicz a force for the Cavaliers
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:08 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Not many of us know what it is like to have a twin sibling. Camryn and Claire Wojtanowicz are twin sisters and they are a dynamic force on the soccer field for St. Thomas More. They are looking to finish up their high school career with a strong showing in the upcoming playoffs.
