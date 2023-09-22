Showers continuing, but sunshine returns for the end of the weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Showers and storms will continue throughout the night tonight. We will see temperatures fall into the 40s in Rapid City with a few spots in the Hills possibly falling into the upper 30s tonight. Tomorrow, another cool day will be in store with isolated showers around the area. Those showers will be accompanied with some sunshine by the afternoon and evening. Sunday. The sunshine returns in full force for the end of the weekend. Temperatures will reach the 70s by the afternoon Sunday, starting our warm up.

Next week will be full of sunshine with temperatures steadily warming up. Upper 70s on Monday with sunshine. Tuesday, completely sunny skies will be accompanied by 80 degree temperatures in a few areas. Wednesday will see temperatures stay in the 70s with that same sunny sky. Thursday and Friday , sunshine remains and temperatures in the 70s are going to be likely for both of those days.

