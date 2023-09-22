Monument Health achieves Magnet recognition

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Monument Health Rapid City has attained Magnet designation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center.

Magnet designation is the highest recognition for nursing excellence and quality patient care in the United States. This award, granted by the ANCC represents a commitment to quality and patient safety.

“With this Magnet recognition, we are well-positioned to continue providing high-quality care for our patients and our community,” said Tasha Frisinger, MSN, RN, CNML, vice president of nursing in the Rapid City market. “Magnet values a shared governance model for nursing practice. At Monument Health, nurses are at the center of decisions for their professional practice. These values and standards will guide us in our efforts to continually improve nursing excellence and provide high-quality care to patients.”

Magnet recognition is the gold standard for nursing excellence. The assessment process is a rigorous and comprehensive review of Monument Health’s nursing practices and quality patient care. The process involves collecting and submitting extensive data and documentation that demonstrate a commitment to excellence in nursing. This process typically takes up to four years of work from the nursing team and leadership.

Magnet designation is an important recognition of quality patient care because it demonstrates the commitment to high standards of nursing practice and patient safety. This translates into better patient outcomes, such as lower infection rates, re-admissions, and medical errors.

Leanna Basham a labor and delivery nurse with Monument Health started her journey to help achieve Magnet recognition with Code Stork.

“There are times in a hospital that a delivery is going to happen outside the hospital before they get into our organization so our labor and delivery practice council we’ve created something called Code Stork, so if there is a delivery that’s happening outside of the hospital, even if it’s outside in the parking lot or in the elevator, it gets everybody to that patient so that they can have the safest delivery possible,” Baham explained.

“This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our nursing caregivers. They have shown that they are committed to providing the highest quality care for our patients,” said Paulette Davidson, Monument Health president and CEO. “Magnet recognition is not achieved by a single individual or department, but by the collective efforts of the entire organization. It is a testament to the commitment, dedication, and hard work of our nurses, physicians, and leaders.”

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.