InvestigateTV+ Season 1; Episode 10

Hospital screenings for newborns aren't the same across the country and the disparity can be deadly. Plus, strange finds from airport security checkpoints.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 8:58 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Today on InvestigateTV+: thousands of people are accidentally declared dead by the government each year. We uncover the simple mistake that can upend entire lives. Plus, heel prick tests catch rare diseases in thousands of babies each year but our investigation finds some states are worried they can’t meet demand for newborn screenings.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents of this mobile home park feel repair requests have been inconsistent.
Mobile Home residents continue to face conflict with management
Motorcyclist dies from injuries after Rapid City hit-and-run crash
The murder trial of Richard Hirth was cancelled due to an issue with a defense expert witness.
Hirth murder trial cancelled due to witness being ‘compromised’
Man convicted of shooting at construction workers sentenced to 45 years in prison
A independent bookstore that needs the community support to open

Latest News

The murder trial of Richard Hirth was cancelled due to an issue with a defense expert witness.
Hirth murder trial cancelled due to witness being ‘compromised’
Sioux Park in Rapid City.
Rapid City foresters fight for more trees
Empty Pockets=Full Plates in Rapid City, SD.
Spare change for the less fortunate
Man convicted of shooting at construction workers sentenced to 45 years in prison
Widespread Storms In The Forecast; Sun Next Week
Widespread Storms In The Forecast; Sun Next Week