Annual festival for book lovers is coming to the Northern Hills
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 1:28 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Preparations are under way for the 21st annual South Dakota Festival of Books this year in Deadwood.

More than 70 authors are anticipated to participate in 100 events during the festival. This gathers the best regional and national writers with readers for conversations, presentations, panel discussions, and book signings.

Organizers are excited to see the impact the festival will have on the community.

“People don’t always realize it, but South Dakota and the Black Hills have a very involved and very in-depth writing community. It’s almost like meeting a rock star when they meet their favorite authors,’ said South Dakota Center for the Book Director Jennifer Widman.

The festival is Friday through Sunday.

