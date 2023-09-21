Widespread Storms In The Forecast; Sun Next Week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Overnight, scattered storms are going to become likely, especially as we head into the early morning hours. Low temperatures will likely get into the 50s across the area. Tomorrow, multiple rounds of showers and storms will occur throughout the day. High temperatures will be in 60s for some, with some staying in the 50s for highs. A few storms that form as we head throughout the day might become severe, with winds and hail being the main threats. Saturday, showers and thunderstorms remain likely throughout the day as an upper level low spins across the state.

Sunday, with the exception of a couple morning showers, we will be seeing some sunshine by the afternoon and evening. Temperatures on Sunday will likely be in the upper 60s and low 70s. Monday, we start a slight warm up with temperatures getting into the 70s for most, with plenty of sunshine. That sunshine is sticking around as we head into Tuesday, with 70s likely by the afternoon. Wednesday, temperatures stay in the 70s and the sunshine becomes more prominent. Sunshine remains for Thursday but temperatures stay in the 70s for the afternoon highs.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.