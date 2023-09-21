Sturgis Motorcycle Rally shooting suspect pleads not guilty

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The man shot by police in a confrontation during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally was back in Fourth Circuit Court in Sturgis.

28-year-old Wyatt J. Fluty pleaded not guilty to all six charges against him. Fluty is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, one involving a state trooper, the commission of a felony with a firearm, attempted grand theft of a Highway Patrol vehicle, unauthorized ingestion of a controlled substance, and illegally being in possession of a firearm with a prior felony.

Fluty was shot on August 9 near the intersection of Dickson Drive and Junction Avenue.

The report on the shooting from the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office says a trooper spotted Fluty walking and knew he was suspected in cases out of Wyoming and Pennington County, and says he returned fire when Fluty drew his weapon and fired at officers.

The next court date for Fluty is set for November 1.

