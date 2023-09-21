Ranchers prepare for the winter

Cattle get ready to go to market this time of year.
By Kristin Kite
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 12:34 AM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - This is the time of the year when ranchers in South Dakota are gathering their calves to vaccinate them and prepare them for sale.

Ranchers are preparing for colder weather and thinning out their herds.

Amdahl Angus and Hereford Ranch located in Piedmont has been in operation since 1884.

The owner of the more than century-old family ranch, Tim Amdahl said two summers ago was tough to maintain feed for the animals that lasted through the winter.

”The cows would either stay on the pasture or come into pastures that have been set aside for winter grazing and protection and so forth. The young animals can come in here we have storm fences and areas where they can get out of the wind,” Amdahl said.

Amdahl said he typically stacks round hay bales before winter to protect the animals. This year he says they are more prepared with the rainy summer and vegetation grown.

Ranchers switch gears as Fall approaches
