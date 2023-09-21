Mixology at Home - S’more Martini

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - This week we have an adults-only drink based on a popular campfire treat for kids of all ages, S’mores.

S’mores have been around for at least a century, first appearing in a cookbook in the 1920s. But they weren’t called S’mores. They were Graham Cracker sandwiches.

Who invented them? No idea but they were supposedly already popular with Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts before the recipe was shared via cookbooks.

S’more, a contraction for “some more,” was first used for the snack in a 1927 cookbook.

I did an online search and found some strange variations of S’mores, one even using Peeps! We won’t go that far out in today’s S’more Martini.

Ingredients

1 oz Milk (creamy) chocolate liqueur (can substitute coffee liqueur)

1 oz Dark Chocolate liqueur

1 oz Marshmallow Vodka (can substitute with vanilla or whipped vodka)

1 oz Heavy cream

Chocolate syrup

Graham Crackers

Cooking torch

Wood skewer

Note: You can also infuse vodka with marshmallows. I didn’t attempt it because my track record of infusing alcohol is not good … two out of three missed. The worst was last week.

Directions

Crush the Graham Crackers and spread them out on a plate. Pour chocolate syrup on another plate. Then dip the rim of your martini glass into the chocolate syrup and then the crushed crackers. An option - using a cooking torch, lightly toast the cracker rim.

In a shaker or mixing tins with ice, add coffee liqueur, chocolate liqueur, vodka, and heavy cream; shake to mix and chill, and then strain into your martini glass.

Lightly toast a skewered marshmallow and place it on the glass. Just before serving, like the marshmallow on fire.

Note: You can layer the ingredients, first with a layer of dark chocolate liqueur, then vodka, and finally cream. That’s nice for presentation but you will definitely want to mix it up before sipping.

