Man convicted of shooting at construction workers sentenced to 45 years in prison

The man who fired shots at construction workers in Rapid City has been sentenced to 45 years in prison, with 10 years suspended
By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 4:03 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Rapid City man convicted in March of shooting at construction workers is sentenced to 45 years in prison with 10 suspended Thursday in Seventh Circuit Court.

Carl George Relf, 54, was charged with seven counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was accused of shooting at construction workers in the area of Highway 79 and Spring Creek Road in June 2022.

Relf’s attorney said he acted irrationally and shot at the workers because he thought a girl was being trafficked; and was on drugs and alcohol at the time. Relf’s attorney added that he believed that Relf could be rehabilitated and would like to see him returned to society and his family while under close supervision.

Prosecutors called Relf a dangerous person and said the state and community were better off without him adding that the state was requesting the maximum sentence of 50 years. One victim said, “Any sentence under 50 years would be a disappointment.” Another victim added, “I think he should be sentenced to the maximum available to him.”

Judge Jane Wipf Pfeifle stated “While it is true that the bullets did not hit anyone,” she could not imagine the mental toll that this random act of violence had taken on the victims adding that she “believed this was an extraordinarily dangerous case.” And that “Mr. Relf’s behavior was not predictable, if he truly believed that someone was being trafficked why did he not go to the police?” Judge Wipf Pfeifle talked about Relf’s extensive record and said he’s had many years to fix his drug and alcohol problems.

Relf stated he plans to appeal the 45-year sentence.

