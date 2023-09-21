InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 9

A rare look at how the DEA combats the opioid crisis and fentanyl-laced drugs. Plus, a family says a patient was placed on "DNR" orders without them knowing.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 8:56 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Today on InvestigateTV+: rare access inside the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). See efforts to track down counterfeit prescription pills laced with fentanyl. Plus, a family claims a patient died unnecessarily after being placed on a ‘do not resuscitate’ order without their knowledge. What our investigation revealed about dozens of other patients.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist dies from injuries after Rapid City hit-and-run crash
Suspects charged with first-degree murder
Helmets and Monkeys found at this year's rally.
Buffalo Chip has a decade-long lost and found tradition
Fatal crash in Todd County
Belle Fourche
One Northern Hills town sees a wave of new businesses

Latest News

mental health awareness
The 437 Project: the run for mental health advocacy
We take a favorite campfire treat for kids of all ages and turn it into an adult after-dinner...
Mixology at Home - S’more Martini
The South Dakota's Attorney General urges vigilance against call scammers.
South Dakota’s AG urging vigilance against scammers posing as legitimate organizations
South Dakota's AG warns of call scammers exploring fears to steal money, advising caution...
South Dakota’s AG urging vigilance against scammers
Amdahl Angus and Hereford Ranch
Ranchers prepare for the winter