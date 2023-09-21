A independent bookstore that needs the community support to open

Books bring education and enjoyment to all.
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 12:33 AM MDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -A new bookstore could potentially open in the northern hills, but it can only become a reality with the community’s support.

The owners of Henry’s Books have a 30 day window to raise $45,000 through a Kickstarter crowd funding campaign. Elizabeth Mattson, says It’s an all or nothing approach, meaning they’ll only receive the funds if they reach their goal, which will enable them to open the store.

”We should be able to open fairly quickly, optimistically by the end of the year late November, early December. If we don’t hit our goal, we don’t receive any money, and no one is charged. Then we start with our plan B, which is something that we’re still working on the details of, and that also probably changes the availability of building options that we have,” said Henry’s Book store owner Elizabeth Mattson.

If they don’t meet their goal, the bookstore’s opening will be postponed until late next year. To help Henry’s Bookstore reach it’s goal, click here.

