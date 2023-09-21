Emergency management services are back up and working

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 27% of renters live in poverty due to a lack of affordable housing.
By Madison Newman
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 6:41 PM MDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - On Tuesday, September 19, the emergency management call center in Campbell County, Wyoming went down, meaning people were unable to get in touch with 911 dispatchers.

The communication center went down around three Tuesday morning, meaning both the Campbell County sheriff’s office and Gillette police department were unable to receive calls. Newcastle and Casper started having issues soon after as well. The county ended up having 16,000 phone lines down within Campbell County, including courthouse, school district, and hospital lines.

“Well, the problem we had is, when you call 911 you expect someone to answer the phone, and in this case, it wasn’t working. When we sent out the county-wide notice, we gave 3 phone numbers, the numbers we put out to the public were cell phones. We took those in, gave them to the dispatchers, so if you called one of those numbers, you got a dispatcher and then she was able to handle it the rest of the way,” said David King, Campbell County emergency management coordinator.

The issue ended up getting resolved around three in the afternoon, but King said that a meeting would be held either later this week or next week to review the incident and come up with a plan so they are prepared if this happens again.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist dies from injuries after Rapid City hit-and-run crash
Suspects charged with first-degree murder
Belle Fourche
One Northern Hills town sees a wave of new businesses
Helmets and Monkeys found at this year's rally.
Buffalo Chip has a decade-long lost and found tradition
The RCPD identified Jacob Jumping Eagle, 29, and Craig Returns from Scout, 28, as suspects in...
Two arrested in ongoing Rapid City murder investigation

Latest News

Affordable housing in Rapid City, SD.
Rapid City residents continue to struggle to afford housing
Residents of this mobile home park feel repair requests have been inconsistent.
Mobile Home residents continue to face conflict with management
One person injured in shooting during Sturgis Rally.
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally shooting suspect pleads not guilty
Rapid City Hall
Rapid City Council finalizes budget