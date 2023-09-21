Author of “The Seed Keeper” in the 2023 Festival of Books

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Diane Wilson, author of the 2023 One Book South Dakota, and winner of the 2022 Minnesota Book Award for Fiction for her popular “The Seed Keeper” will headline the Festival of Books this week beginning with appearances in Deadwood, Lead, and Piedmont.

“The Seed Keeper” threads the stories of modern Native American families and centers on their struggles to preserve their way of life, and their sacrifices to protect what matters most. During the week of the Festival, Wilson will make her rounds statewide on the One Book Author Tour with appearances in Deadwood, Lead, and Piedmont this week.

Wilson is also a speaker, and educator, who has published four award-winning books, as well as essays in numerous publications. She is the former Executive Director for Dream of Wild Health, an Indigenous nonprofit farm, and the Native American Food Sovereignty Alliance, a national coalition of tribes and organizations working to create sovereign food systems for Native people. Wilson is a Mdewakanton descendent, enrolled on the Rosebud Reservation.

Asked Wilson about the many accolades she has received for her latest novel, The Seed Keeper, she replies, “It has been fun.” Wilson adds though, “Writing the Seed Keeper has been a labor of love. I have a long history of working with two Native non-profits, and so from that work, I became very interested as a writer in telling that story and making sure I could share it with other people who would be interested in knowing about our seeds and our traditional foods.”

You can find Diane’s schedule of Festival events here: SD Humanities and her full tour schedule here: Diana Wilson One Book Author Tour.

