Suspects charged with first-degree murder

By KOTA Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 9:28 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The two suspects in a murder Saturday morning made their initial appearance in Pennington County Court on Tuesday.

Jacob Jumping Eagle, 29; and 28-year-old Craig Returns from Scout were both charged with the first-degree murder of Glennard Gunn.

Gunn’s body was found in an alley behind the 100 block of East Boulevard North early Saturday morning.

Prosecutors said there is video of the two trying to hide the body.

Magistrate Judge Janki Sharma set their bond at $2 million each.

They also face either the death penalty or life without parole if they’re convicted.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist dies from injuries after Rapid City hit-and-run crash
Belle Fourche
One Northern Hills town sees a wave of new businesses
Philip Chips was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in a stabbing death Sept. 15 in...
Rapid City police make arrest in stabbing death
The RCPD identified Jacob Jumping Eagle, 29, and Craig Returns from Scout, 28, as suspects in...
Two arrested in ongoing Rapid City murder investigation
Early Saturday morning, a vehicle-pedestrian crash claims life near Belvidere.
Vehicle-pedestrian crash near Belvidere claims one life early Saturday morning

Latest News

Carson City Senior Center Grand Reopening
Metro Schools is beginning work on a new school building to replace the current Percy Priest...
Metro Schools hold groundbreaking on new school building
Board of Education moves $15.5 million from reserve funds to pay for stadium renovations at...
Sumner school board approves bleachers inspections, funding to renovate
A vacant house caught fire on Tuesday evening, according to the Nashville Fire Department.
Vacant Nashville house set on fire
Harrisburg and Jefferson remain unbeaten in Class AA Volleyball
Harrisburg and Jefferson remain unbeaten in AA Volleyball