Suspects charged with first-degree murder

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The two suspects in a murder Saturday morning made their initial appearance in Pennington County Court on Tuesday.

Jacob Jumping Eagle, 29; and 28-year-old Craig Returns from Scout were both charged with the first-degree murder of Glennard Gunn.

Gunn’s body was found in an alley behind the 100 block of East Boulevard North early Saturday morning.

Prosecutors said there is video of the two trying to hide the body.

Magistrate Judge Janki Sharma set their bond at $2 million each.

They also face either the death penalty or life without parole if they’re convicted.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.