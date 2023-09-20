Sturgis Buffalo Chip already prepping for next year’s motorcycle rally

By Juliana Alford
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 10:31 AM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - With less than a year until the 84th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, campground admission to the Buffalo Chip went on sale Tuesday.

“There’s only 311 days left till the next show, and so you got to hurry up. Plus, bottom line is we’ve been getting calls, we’ve been getting requests from people ‘when are you going to go on sale? We want our spot, we want to make our reservation, we don’t want somebody to get them first,’” said Rod Woodruff, owner of the Sturgis Buffalo Chip.

2024 will be the 43rd year the Buffalo Chip will host rallygoers.

“There’s going to be good camping, and there’s going to be good food. The Buffalo Chip is a place you can dine, shop, stay here, and you can play here. Playing here is what the big attraction is,” said Woodruff.

Woodruff says they have had some verbal confirmations from artists, but they won’t announce anything officially until they have a contract in place.

“It looks like it’s going to be a tremendous year for us and we’re happy that all these people are so eager to come,” said Woodruff.

Next year’s rally is Aug. 2-11.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

