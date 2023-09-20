Storm chances are on the rise as we finish out the week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Overnight we will see partly cloudy skies with temperatures falling into the 50s and 40s. A stray shower or storm cannot be ruled out for the overnight hours. Tomorrow, we stay mostly cloudy with storm chances increasing throughout the day. The best shot of storms will be in the evening. Temperatures will likely to rise into the low to mid 70s by the afternoon. Friday multiple rounds of showers and storms will start to move over the area. High temperatures will struggle to get out of the 60s in the afternoon due to the rounds of rain. Saturday, the rain continues in different round, temperatures will not get out of the 50s in some areas, with others getting into the low 60s.

Sunday we will see some sunshine start to come out, but the threat of some isolated rain showers continues. Highs on Sunday will get into the upper 60s and 70s. Monday rain chances disappear, with mostly sunny skies settling in. Temperatures stay in the 70s for most. Tuesday, we warm up just a little bit. Highs will get into the upper 70s and low 80s due to a day of sun. Wednesday is looking like a repeat of Tuesday with near 80 degrees in the afternoon, and lots of sunshine.

