No more free Twitter - Elon Musk says all users will need to pay

By Kristin Kite
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:29 PM MDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Elon Musk, owner of X, formerly known as Twitter, said the social media site will be moving toward a paid service.

Musk talked about the change during a live stream with the Israel Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday.

This approach is different than the verified user “blue check.” X already has a monthly fee for premium subscribers, but this would change the platform for everyone who uses the social media.

Musk, in the live stream interview, said “a small monthly payment for use of the X system is the only way I can think of to combat vast armies of bots.”

Musk did not discuss what the subscription price would be at this time.

