Learn from the best as Rapid City Arts Council’s “Poetry on the Road” program goes statewide

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Poetry Society will sponsor the “Poetry on the Road” project which will consist of a series of monthly poetry readings around the state over a year. At each location, South Dakota State Poetry Society (SDSPS) members from that area will participate. The readings by SDSPS member poets will be followed by a Q&A session and an open mic, during which any area poets will be invited to sign up and read their works.

Scholars and newly named South Dakota’s Poet Laureate, Bruce Roseland along with other SDSPS member poets and special guests will give readings and guidance during these creative sessions. Roseland says, “The classes will host an open mic at each event where you can sign up to read your own original poems. He adds that the Dahl Arts Center will be the venue for the Rapid City classes. Poetry appeals to the senses, challenges, the imagination, and stimulates creative and intellectual thought. This event will bring people and art together. It cultivates the cultural growth in South Dakota and poetry appeals to the senses, challenges, the imagination, and stimulates creative and intellectual thought. This event will bring people and art together.”

Roseland says arts unify communities and so will this poetry program.

The event in Rapid City is at the Dahl Arts Center on September 27 from noon until 2 p.m. Come join in on this free Open Mic event. For more information about the tour, visit: sdpoetry.org

