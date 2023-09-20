Journey On supports those coping with grief and suicide loss in annual 5K run/walk

Finding ways to combat suicide rates
By Alena Neves
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 1:49 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Journey On’s L.O.S.S. team is preparing for their annual “Remember My Name 5k run/walk”, on Saturday, September 23, starting at 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. in hopes of providing support to those who have tragically lost a loved one to suicide. This year’s theme, ‘Remember My Name,’ aims to honor and commemorate the lives lost to suicide while offering support to survivors. As part of the event, they have invited survivors to submit their heartfelt artwork, from their loved ones or their own creations, for a chance to have their design featured on this year’s walk t-shirts.

The Suicide Awareness 5k walk/run is not just an opportunity to show support for those affected by suicide but also a platform to celebrate art as a powerful means of healing and expression, says Bridget Marshall, Executive Director of Journey On. She says, survivors can channel their emotions, memories, and love into creative designs that represent the resilience and hope that the event embodies. We decided that we were going to have survivors of suicide submit artwork from their loved ones that they have lost or artwork from themselves, along with the theme of ‘Remember My Name’.”

Marshall adds that the walk/run is important because it allows family and friends who feel the effects of suicide loss an environment to share their experiences and connect with other survivors and supporters who do not always know what to say to survivors and feel uncomfortable bringing up the name of their friend or family member.

The annual ‘Remember My Name’ 5k run/walk starts at 9 a.m. at Canyon Lake Park’s Chimney Shelter. Registration opens at 8 a.m. and to participate in the walk/run will be $30. The top 3 walkers/runners will receive medals.

