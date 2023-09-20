Find the right job at Hire the Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The unemployment rate in South Dakota is low at around 2 percent. The Department of Labor and Regulation helps to keep that number steady by hosting events like Hire the Hills in Rapid City.

Wednesday, they’ll have another Hire the Hills event from 12 to 2:30 p.m. and the public is invited. The event is at 2330 North Maple Street and will feature jobs from 10 or 11 employers representing multiple industries.

Job applicants will get the chance to speak one-on-one with potential employers to find out what is the best fit.

“With two and a half hour time span, they have the time to go around and talk to each employer and visit with them to see what their openings are and to see if there’s something that might be of interest to them and something that might fit their previous experience,” said Jerome Wickersham, an employment specialist with the department.

Wickersham says he always gets positive feedback from employers and potential employees about these events and plans to keep the events going as long as there is interest in them.

