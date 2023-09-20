Buffalo Chip has a decade-long lost and found tradition

By KOTA Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 9:26 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - The Sturgis Buffalo Chip has been around for more than 40 years, and despite this year’s rain problem, there was no shortage of people, and the things they left behind.

Around 250 items were left behind by people. From hanging blow up monkeys, to a swimming pool, and wallets, the Buffalo Chip employees never know what they are going to find.

This is the 10th year the Buffalo Chip has displayed what items were left behind by rallygoers.

“That’s the fun of the lost and found in the Buffalo Chip is the stuff that’s left behind really tells the story, it’s indicative of the fun that people have here. This is something we put together every year, so people know that we showcase these lost and found items. So, it becomes a tradition that people leave us things that they think are going to be funny,” said Cody Ertman, media and public relations manager, Sturgis Buffalo Chip.

For the list of the lost and found items at the event, you can click here.

