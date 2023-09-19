Two lanes of St. Joseph Street will be closed through November

Road construction on St. Joseph Street in Rapid City has started and will continue through the majority of the fall.
By Madison Newman
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 6:13 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Road construction on St. Joseph Street in Rapid City has started and will continue through the majority of the fall.

The street is under repair for pothole and valve repairs. This project will run in four phases with the first phase blocking off the two northern lanes from West Boulevard to 7th Street, then from 7th Street to 3rd Street. When the northern section of the road is completed, lane closure will be redirected to the southern lanes.

“Once they have the north two lanes done, they’re going to flop traffic over and do the south lane. We expect this to keep moving on, It’ll end about the end of November, the first part of December at this point,” said Roger Hall, city engineer for Rapid City.

For more information on this closure and others happening around town, you can follow this link.

