Shower and storm chances are increasing the rest of the week

By Ryan Larmeu
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:51 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Overnight tonight partly cloudy skies take over. We are going to see those partly cloudy skies let our temperatures get down into the mid 50s and upper 40s across the area. Partly cloudy skies stick around during the day tomorrow, with the isolated chance for some thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. The storm chance increases overnight Wednesday and into Thursday. Thursday, high temperatures will once again rise into the mid 70s to near 80. Scattered thunderstorms will be likely in the evening hours.

Rain chances continue to increase as we head into Friday, limiting our high temperatures. Highs only get into the 60s on Friday with rain chances continuing all day with showers and possibly a thunderstorm. They stay widespread throughout the day. Saturday, widespread showers and storms continue with highs still failing to get out of the 60s. We will see some sunshine on Sunday, with rain showers continuing periodically throughout the day.

As we go into next week, rain chances start to decrease with highs rebounding to near the 70 degree mark. Sunshine will be prominent both Monday and Tuesday with those nice feeling temperatures.

