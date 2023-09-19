SD Democrats select new leadership

Shane Merrill
Shane Merrill(South Dakota Democratic Party)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 7:19 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After the party recalled its chair last month, South Dakota Democrats have selected new leadership.

Shane Merrill, the youngest city councilor to ever be elected in Parker, was selected to be the new chair of the South Dakota Democratic Party at a meeting in Rapid City on Saturday. Merrill grew up on a dairy farm and coaches baseball.

Merrill served as interim chair for the party after it unanimously recalled Jennifer Slaight-Hansen of Aberdeen as chair in August. The party called for Slaight-Hansen’s resignation following allegations that she had violated their constitution, as well as contributed to a hostile work environment, leading to the resignation of Dan Ahlers as executive director.

Slaight-Hansen appealed the decision, but the SD Democrats upheld the vote to remove her last week.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Belle Fourche
One Northern Hills town sees a wave of new businesses
Philip Chips was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in a stabbing death Sept. 15 in...
Rapid City police make arrest in stabbing death
Early Saturday morning, a vehicle-pedestrian crash claims life near Belvidere.
Vehicle-pedestrian crash near Belvidere claims one life early Saturday morning
The RCPD identified Jacob Jumping Eagle, 29, and Craig Returns from Scout, 28, as suspects in...
Two arrested in ongoing Rapid City murder investigation
The Block 5 project's parking structure stairwell is almost done.
Block 5 project parking garage starts to take shape

Latest News

The decision to appeal the relocation of the Hope Center still stands as some in the Rapid City...
Rapid City’s halt on Hope Center relocation continues to cause reactions
The Black Hills Symphony Orchestra kicks off its 2023 season next month with Old World New World.
Black Hills Symphony Orchestra celebrates musical milestone
Cars stopped at the intersection of Radar Hill Road and US Highway 1416.
Major Highway 14/16 intersections to undergo safety renovations
Meet the attorneys defending racially profiled truck drivers
Attorneys consider lawsuit against Denny’s after racial-profiling incident