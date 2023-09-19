Pet of the Week: Max

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Whether it’s an afternoon full of fun or even a lazy Sunday, this week’s Black Hills Fox Pet of the Week is sure to maximize your needs for exercise and love. Meet ‘Max’

Max is a 6-year-old Appenzeller Sennenhunde with lots of love to spare. He is a very smart boy who already knows a ton of tricks, and is the perfect companion for a hike. When it comes to Max, all he needs is some motivation from food. He is a large dog, who is prone to jumping on people, but with a little help, any bad habits could be washed away.

Max is very calm and kind, especially around children, and hopes to find his forever family right here in the Black Hills.

You can find Max at the Humane Society of the Black Hills, every day at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.