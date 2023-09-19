Motorcyclist dies from injuries after Rapid City hit-and-run crash

By KOTA Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:29 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A motorcyclist died Sunday from injuries he sustained in a hit-and-run crash last Wednesday, Sept. 13.

The name of the man is being withheld pending notification of his family.

According to the Rapid City Police Department, he was hit near the intersection of Haines Avenue and College Avenue around 9 p.m. He was taken to Monument Hospital where he later died. An autopsy conducted Tuesday showed that the rider died because of his crash injuries.

Police say at least one other vehicle was involved in the crash. Police are trying to find who was driving the second vehicle involved in the crash. Anyone with any information about the crash, or any parties who were involved, can contact Det. Nate Senesac at 605-394-4134.

