Eat noodles and learn the essentials of adulting during Needs & Noodles class

Participants use the noodles part of the class to learn basic cooking skills like boiling water...
Participants use the noodles part of the class to learn basic cooking skills like boiling water and measuring seasonings.(Cyle Clark)
By Cyle Clark
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 1:31 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Growing up can be hard, but the Sturgis Public Library is aiming to make the transition into adulthood a little easier.

Needs and Noodles is a free six-week course that teaches participants, mostly teens and young adults valuable skills such as cooking, sewing, or learning how to open a bank account.

While some might believe these skills are common sense, Sierra Frazier-Riggs, who teaches the classes believes that everyone was taught these skills at some point in their life.

“I think it’s important to teach kids those skills in a fun safe setting. Not always are those offered at home or at school, so I wanted to offer that here at the library, and it’s been really successful,” said Frazer-Riggs, the youth and adult services program coordinator for the Sturgis Public Library.

The next Needs and Noodles class is Wednesday, September 20 from 3:30- 4:30 p.m.

