Deadwood Fan Week - meet USA Today bestselling author Ann Charles

Following her passion, Ann Charles takes her writing to Deadwood in a fun fiction series
By Alena Neves
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 3:07 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Ann Charles is a “USA TODAY” best-selling author who writes fictional novels that are splashed with humor, mystery, romance, supernatural, and whatever else sounds like fun.

This week you can participate in a “Meet & Greet” Deadwood Fan Week book signing beginning Monday, Sept. 18 through Sept. 21, starting at Broken Boot Gold Mine to Jacob’s Brewhouse & Grocer and to Chubby Chipmunk’s Hand-dipped Chocolates to Mustang’s Sally’s on Tuesday, and finishing up at the Deadwood Public Library this weekend. Charles will be in Deadwood for the entire week making stops at several locations during the day and night, to see the full schedule of meet and greets, check her website Ann Charles.

Charles’ passion for writing started when she was a teenager and turned it into a living for herself. She attended the University of Washington and majored in creative writing and followed up with a degree in English. She became a software writer for several years and decided to turn her creative writing passion into a living for herself. She now has several novels and a Deadwood series that will keep you entertained.

“Ann will keep you laughing and turning pages all night!” ~Lisa Kessler, author of the award-winning Sedona Pack Series.

