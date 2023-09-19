Black Hills Symphony Orchestra celebrates musical milestone

The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Monday-Friday
By Cyle Clark
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:02 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The power of music cannot be denied. According to the National Library of Medicine, music can bring people together and allow a community to connect on a deeper level.

Through this connection, one Rapid City organization has reached a musical milestone.

For the past 90 years, the Black Hills Symphony Orchestra has brought performance and musicality to the community.

The organization, which started in 1933 as a small group of string players, has grown over the years to include 90 musicians who perform throughout Rapid City and the Black Hills.

“We are hoping to expand our audience, expand our scope, hopefully get out into Western South Dakota a little bit more to be even more inclusive in the area,” said Bruce Knowles, artistic director and conductor for the Black Hills Symphony Orchestra.

The Black Hills Symphony Orchestra’s first performance of the season is Oct. 21 at 7:30 p.m.

For information on ticket prices and how to purchase tickets click here.

For a schedule of performances for the 2023 season click here.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Belle Fourche
One Northern Hills town sees a wave of new businesses
The RCPD identified Jacob Jumping Eagle, 29, and Craig Returns from Scout, 28, as suspects in...
Two arrested in ongoing Rapid City murder investigation
Philip Chips was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in a stabbing death Sept. 15 in...
Rapid City police make arrest in stabbing death
Ramen restaurant will be featured on the Food Network.
Diners, Drive-Ins and Bokujo Ramen
FILE - Jann Wenner discusses his new book "Like a Rolling Stone: A Memoir," at 92nd Street Y,...
Rolling Stone co-founder Jann Wenner removed from Rock Hall leadership after controversial comments

Latest News

Cars stopped at the intersection of Radar Hill Road and US Highway 1416.
Major Highway 14/16 intersections to undergo safety renovations
Black Hills Fox Pet of the Week - Max
Pet of the Week: Max
Road construction begins on St. Joseph Street in downtown Rapid City.
Two lanes of St. Joseph Street will be closed through November
colorful blocks at Every Child is Special
Emergency child care funding expires this month