Another warm day today; cooler later in the week.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Today we’ll see highs in the 70s and 80s with mostly sunny skies. I can’t rule out an isolated thundershower over the Black Hills this afternoon as a cold front moves through the area. We will keep a fair amount of sunshine around for Wednesday and Thursday, but temperatures will fall into the 70s for some of us. A few showers or storms will be possible each day, with the best chances late in the week. Some parts of KOTA Territory could receive beneficial rainfall from this incoming system but many will see just small amounts of moisture. We’ll monitor the track of this storm as it moves in from the west coast.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with showers at times. Those will continue into Friday night. Highs will be in the 60s. A few showers could linger into Saturday morning, but we’ll see clearing by Sunday.

Warmer temperatures and dry conditions return early next week, but we could see some moisture by the 2nd half of next week.

