Unseasonably warm start to the workweek!

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 4:57 AM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We will experience more August-like temperatures than September temperatures early this week as a ridge of high pressure aloft moves overhead. Highs will be in the 80s to lower 90s today, which will be more than 10 degrees above normal. Widespread 80s are likely on Tuesday.

By the second half of the week, a trough of low pressure moves in from the west. This system will bring cooler temperatures and increasing chances for showers. There are still some discrepancies amongst the various computer models regarding just how strong this system will be for us, so stay tuned!

Next week - the last week of September - is looking mostly dry and warmer than normal at this time.

