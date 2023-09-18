Senator Thune wants to keep archery and hunting in school

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - As many people in rural areas already know, hunting and archery can be a part of their way of life. But recent efforts from the Department of Education could put both in jeopardy.

In April, the U.S. Department of Education provided guidance to prohibit Elementary and Secondary Education Act funds from being used toward archery or hunting programs. This direction comes from the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, or BSCA, which was passed last year and offered mental health assistance by funding groups like the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

The BSCA prohibits the training of a dangerous weapon and has been interpreted to apply to schools as well.

Senator John Thune weighed in on this issue saying he thinks there are other problems to focus on.

”Well certainly an archery program hardly seems like something the federal government ought to be in the business of trying to ban when it comes to schools across this country. I think they have a lot more important things to worry about, and I certainly hope that cooler heads will prevail and some common sense will prevail here,” Thune said.

Senators Thune, Mike Rounds, and John Barrasso have led opposition to this change saying that an exemption needs to be made for school outdoors programs.

