Senator Thune wants to keep archery and hunting in school

In rural areas, hunting and archery can be a way of life, but recent efforts from the Department of Education could put both in jeopardy.
By Cody Dennis
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 12:06 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - As many people in rural areas already know, hunting and archery can be a part of their way of life. But recent efforts from the Department of Education could put both in jeopardy.

In April, the U.S. Department of Education provided guidance to prohibit Elementary and Secondary Education Act funds from being used toward archery or hunting programs. This direction comes from the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, or BSCA, which was passed last year and offered mental health assistance by funding groups like the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

The BSCA prohibits the training of a dangerous weapon and has been interpreted to apply to schools as well.

Senator John Thune weighed in on this issue saying he thinks there are other problems to focus on.

”Well certainly an archery program hardly seems like something the federal government ought to be in the business of trying to ban when it comes to schools across this country. I think they have a lot more important things to worry about, and I certainly hope that cooler heads will prevail and some common sense will prevail here,” Thune said.

Senators Thune, Mike Rounds, and John Barrasso have led opposition to this change saying that an exemption needs to be made for school outdoors programs.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Belle Fourche
One Northern Hills town sees a wave of new businesses
The RCPD identified Jacob Jumping Eagle, 29, and Craig Returns from Scout, 28, as suspects in...
Two arrested in ongoing Rapid City murder investigation
Ramen restaurant will be featured on the Food Network.
Diners, Drive-Ins and Bokujo Ramen
FILE - Jann Wenner discusses his new book "Like a Rolling Stone: A Memoir," at 92nd Street Y,...
Rolling Stone co-founder Jann Wenner removed from Rock Hall leadership after controversial comments
This is the plot of land on which South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks plans to build the...
South Dakota Shooting Sport Complex moves forward to phase one

Latest News

According to the CDC, 47% of South Dakotans suffer from obesity. Today, the goal of Youth and...
A fall festival to inspire the community to make a nutritious change
Early Saturday morning, a vehicle-pedestrian crash claims life near Belvidere.
Vehicle-pedestrian crash near Belvidere claims one life early Saturday morning
Philip Chips was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in a stabbing death Sept. 15 in...
Rapid City police make arrest in stabbing death
In rural areas, hunting and archery can be a way of life, but recent efforts from the...
Keeping archery and hunting in schools