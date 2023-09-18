Pumping the heart for research

According to UCLAHealth.org walking can lower your blood pressure, improve circulation, and briskly increase your heart rate.
By KOTA Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 1:31 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The American Heart Association is the United States’ largest and oldest organization that helps fight against stroke and heart disease, which are the top killers worldwide.

Saturday the American Heart Association had a heart walk in downtown Rapid City.

People who participated were not only exercising their own hearts, but proceeds from the event went towards research, education, and community programs.

“Currently we have over $700,000 in research happening in South Dakota at the University of South Dakota. The hands-on CPR training that we’re doing both here at the square, and were making an effort with that, along with schools throughout the state,” said Robin Albers, American Heart Association.

Although this event is over, you can still donate by, clicking here.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Belle Fourche
One Northern Hills town sees a wave of new businesses
The RCPD identified Jacob Jumping Eagle, 29, and Craig Returns from Scout, 28, as suspects in...
Two arrested in ongoing Rapid City murder investigation
Philip Chips was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in a stabbing death Sept. 15 in...
Rapid City police make arrest in stabbing death
Ramen restaurant will be featured on the Food Network.
Diners, Drive-Ins and Bokujo Ramen
FILE - Jann Wenner discusses his new book "Like a Rolling Stone: A Memoir," at 92nd Street Y,...
Rolling Stone co-founder Jann Wenner removed from Rock Hall leadership after controversial comments

Latest News

Every nine minutes a name is added to the national transplant registry, according to...
Save as many as 8 lives through organ donation
After a nine-month of deployment to the Middle East, members of the South Dakota National Guard...
The heroes who fought for this country are finally home
According to the CDC, 47% of South Dakotans suffer from obesity. Today, the goal of Youth and...
A fall festival to inspire the community to make a nutritious change
Learning archery and hunting could soon be activities that have to be taken outside of school...
Senator Thune wants to keep archery and hunting in school