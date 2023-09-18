Northern Lights Viewable Tonight; Storms Likely Late Week

By Ryan Larmeu
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 5:08 PM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Overnight tonight we will have mostly clear skies. The Northern Lights will be visible after 9 PM tonight. If you would like to have the best view of these, head away from city lights and allow time for your eyes to adjust to the low light levels. By the morning, the clouds will become a little more prominent, but mostly sunny skies remain for the entire day. We wont be as warm tomorrow with highs ranging from the upper 70s near the Hills, to the upper 80s on the SD Plains. Temperatures stay in the 70s for Wednesday with mostly sunny skies.

Thursday, some storms enter the forecast. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible heading into the afternoon on Thursday with temperatures likely in the low 70s. Friday, temperatures will likely stay in the upper 60s with showers and thunderstorms dominating the entire day. Mostly cloudy skies otherwise. Saturday will be our coolest day with some locations possibly not getting out of the 50s. Low 60s in Rapid City for high temperatures. Showers are likely all day, but we will see a few moments where we see some sunshine. Sunday, mostly sunny skies return but we will see temperatures still struggle to get out of the 60s for most areas. Monday, we are back in the 70s with mostly sunny skies continuing.

