National Voter Registration Day is September 19

By Madison Newman
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 5:09 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day.

The day was first recognized in 2012, and was created to bring awareness of voter registration opportunities across the country. Anyone 18 years or older can register to vote and it’s important to keep your registration updated including changing your address when moving.

“Not only is it important for people to register to vote, because they obviously wanna be able to vote on election day. They also need to remember to update their voter registration. When they move its important to make sure that you do that. Filling out the change of address at the post office does not change your voter registration address,” said Cindy Mohler, Pennington County auditor.

Voter registration deadline is 15 days before the election. If you would like to know where to register, you can follow this link. South Dakota Mines and Black Hills State University will also be hosting voter registration drives on campus.

