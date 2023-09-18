The heroes who fought for this country are finally home

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - After a nine-month deployment to the Middle East, members of the South Dakota National Guard are back home. More than 80 soldiers were welcomed back to the Black Hill by their families and friends during the 109th Regional Support Group Welcome Home Ceremony.

During the event, Rep. Dusty Johnson, Gov. Kristi Noem, and Rapid City Mayor Jason Salamun acknowledged and welcomed the troops who served our country in Iraq.

“They do not do this 365 days a year. They are welders, accountants, and teachers. In some cases, they’re retired, but they continue to serve their country every single month. And when their country truly needs them, they go on active duty for 10 months, serving their country away from their families,” said Johnson.

We spoke with a soldier about his experience, He said it was hot from the moment he arrived until he returned. However, he expressed that he valued the experience of serving his country and couldn’t ask for a better opportunity.

“It was actually a lot of fun and created many good memories. I did things over there that I wouldn’t have had the chance to do outside of the military or even staying back home stateside. Interacting with all of the coalition forces, including the Italians, the Norwegians, and the Germans, was truly enjoyable,” said a South Dakota National Guard soldier.

