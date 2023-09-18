The heroes who fought for this country are finally home

After a nine-month of deployment to the Middle East, members of the South Dakota National Guard are back home.
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 1:23 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - After a nine-month deployment to the Middle East, members of the South Dakota National Guard are back home. More than 80 soldiers were welcomed back to the Black Hill by their families and friends during the 109th Regional Support Group Welcome Home Ceremony.

During the event, Rep. Dusty Johnson, Gov. Kristi Noem, and Rapid City Mayor Jason Salamun acknowledged and welcomed the troops who served our country in Iraq.

“They do not do this 365 days a year. They are welders, accountants, and teachers. In some cases, they’re retired, but they continue to serve their country every single month. And when their country truly needs them, they go on active duty for 10 months, serving their country away from their families,” said Johnson.

We spoke with a soldier about his experience, He said it was hot from the moment he arrived until he returned. However, he expressed that he valued the experience of serving his country and couldn’t ask for a better opportunity.

“It was actually a lot of fun and created many good memories. I did things over there that I wouldn’t have had the chance to do outside of the military or even staying back home stateside. Interacting with all of the coalition forces, including the Italians, the Norwegians, and the Germans, was truly enjoyable,” said a South Dakota National Guard soldier.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Belle Fourche
One Northern Hills town sees a wave of new businesses
The RCPD identified Jacob Jumping Eagle, 29, and Craig Returns from Scout, 28, as suspects in...
Two arrested in ongoing Rapid City murder investigation
Philip Chips was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in a stabbing death Sept. 15 in...
Rapid City police make arrest in stabbing death
Ramen restaurant will be featured on the Food Network.
Diners, Drive-Ins and Bokujo Ramen
FILE - Jann Wenner discusses his new book "Like a Rolling Stone: A Memoir," at 92nd Street Y,...
Rolling Stone co-founder Jann Wenner removed from Rock Hall leadership after controversial comments

Latest News

Every nine minutes a name is added to the national transplant registry, according to...
Save as many as 8 lives through organ donation
The next walk will be held in Pierre on September 23.
Pumping the heart for research
According to the CDC, 47% of South Dakotans suffer from obesity. Today, the goal of Youth and...
A fall festival to inspire the community to make a nutritious change
Learning archery and hunting could soon be activities that have to be taken outside of school...
Senator Thune wants to keep archery and hunting in school