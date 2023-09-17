BHSU will host voter registration drive with secretary of state in attendance

(KOTA)
By Ezra Garcia
Updated: 1 hour ago
SPEARFISH, S.D. (KEVN) - Black Hills State University is organizing a Voter Registration Drive on Tuesday, September 19, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The event will take place in the Student Union. South Dakota Secretary of State, Monae L. Johnson, along with other members of her office, will be present at the event to assist in registering voters.

Moreover, BHSU will be awarded the Gladys Pyle Award at 12:15 p.m. The media is invited to attend the ceremony.

Nicholas Drummond, an associate professor of political science at BHSU will also be available at the event for interviews and media inquiries.

The event is open to the public and all are encouraged to attend. For more information, please contact Nicholas Drummond at Nicholas.Drummond@BHSU.edu.

