Two arrested in ongoing Rapid City murder investigation

The RCPD identified Jacob Jumping Eagle, 29, and Craig Returns from Scout, 28, as suspects in the man’s death.(Pixabay)
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 5:10 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Around 5 a.m. Saturday, the Rapid City Police Department was called to the alleyway behind the 100 block of East Boulevard North for a report of a deceased man.

During the investigation, police determined the man died from wounds received during an assault. The RCPD identified Jacob Jumping Eagle, 29, and Craig Returns from Scout, 28, as suspects in the man’s death. Both have been taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder.

The RCPD is still investigating the incident. The name of the deceased has not been released.

