Rapid City mayor challenges community to beat last years diaper drive

Mommy's Closet accepts all diapers, but said size five is the size babies stay in the longest.
By Juliana Alford
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 7:38 PM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - According to the National Diaper Bank Network one in two families in the United States can’t afford diapers to keep their child dry, healthy, and clean.

In Rapid City, the Volunteers of America Northern Rockies offers help through Mommy’s Closet.

This program offers free help to families with children under the age of five by providing items such as formula, diapers, wipes, and kids clothing up to five T.

Although donations are accepted year-round, for the past eight years “Mommy’s Closet” has held a diaper drive, one of their biggest events.

“It’s our belief that we are giving back to the community, and we are really trying to support the next generation, and we believe that is a community effort. We know that Rapid City is full of very generous spirits,” said Laura Hamm, Program Manager for Outreach at Volunteers of America.

This year Rapid City Mayor Jason Salamun proclaimed September 18 through 24 as Diaper Need Awareness Week in Rapid City.

Rapid City mayor Jason Salamun made September 18 to 25 as Diaper Need Awareness week.
Last year about 17,000 items were collected, this year Salamun challenged Rapid City to beat last year’s numbers.

“So, I’m going to challenge the community, tap into that spirit of generosity, bring your diapers to our collection points. Let’s see if we can beat this 17 thousand number to make sure that the next generation has a great chance for a bright future,” said Mayor Jason Salamun, Rapid City.

Donations will be accepted starting Friday through September 25.

They can be dropped off at City Hall, fire station two, Rapid City public library or at Mommy’s Closet.

