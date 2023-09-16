One Northern Hills town sees a wave of new businesses

Belle Fourche
Belle Fourche(KOTA/KEVN)
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 7:32 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - One Northern Hills town’s economy expanded when a ramen noodle factory opened. Now other establishments are in the works.

The Center of the Nation is thriving, with 10 to 13 new businesses either starting up or expanding in the community each year, significantly contributing to its economic growth. According to the Executive Director of Belle Fourche Economic Development, both young and established families are drawn to this small town for its quality of life.

“With the addition of the ramen noodle factory, we’ve had good employment out in that area, and they continue to ship products and undergo expansions. With new equipment coming on board, they’re a startup. So, they’ve had their challenges, but they’ve worked through so much in the first few years,” said Belle Fourche Economic Development Executive Director, Hollie Stalder.

Despite the positive growth that came with the new developments, the town still faced some challenges.

“We have housing challenges that we’ve worked on, and they’re actually producing results. We have some developers looking at Belle Fourche, working through what it’s going to take for those next steps, and considering what we need to do for them to locate or initiate development here in Belle,” said Stalder

In the previous year, the Belle Fourche City Council approved up to $168,080 for Upper Deck Architects of Rapid City to design an approximately 4,090-square-foot expansion of the tri-state museum and visitors center.

“We will have a research library and classroom in there and a full kitchen. There will be a stage for all of our tri-state performers’ productions. Also, room for exhibits,” said Collections Archivist, Tri-State Museum: Jada Udager.

Another sign that the community continues to thrive, a hotel and convention center will host a groundbreaking later this fall.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the plot of land on which South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks plans to build the...
South Dakota Shooting Sport Complex moves forward to phase one
According to the Rapid City Police Department, the charter bus was reported missing at 7:40 a.m.
$300,000 charter bus stolen at Rapid City Holiday Inn
A Utah woman who gave online parenting advice via a once popular YouTube channel has been...
Pine Ridge woman pleads guilty to child abuse and neglect
The 24-year-old victim in the pedestrian-involved car crash in Pennington County's name was...
Weekend Pennington County pedestrian-involved car crash victim is identified
Identities of the individuals involved in a tragic UTV crash that occurred in Lawrence County...
Lawrence County UTV crash victim identified

Latest News

Outlaw Square
Outlaw Square in Deadwood comes alive with the sounds of music
Mommy's Closet accepts all diapers, but said size five is the size babies stay in the longest.
Rapid City mayor challenges community to beat last years diaper drive
The deputy stated that sometimes people don't realize they have warrants, and these post help...
On Friday’s the Sheriff’s office calls out fugitives
Body found near Rapid Creek
Police investigating man found dead near Rapid Creek