Sunny Skies for the Weekend with Warm Temperatures Early Next Week

Overnight we will see temperatures get pretty cool. Most of us will fall into the 40s due to completely clear skies. It will be the perfect night for stargazing or a nighttime hike. Tomorrow, clear skies remain. Sunshine will fill the skies all day to start off the weekend. Saturday we will see high temperatures warm into the upper 70s, starting our warm up. Sunday, that sunshine and warmth continues. High temperatures will rise into the 80s by the afternoon in Rapid City. Starting off the work week, we will see the warmest day of the week with upper 80s for high temperatures and plenty of sunshine to go around. Tuesday, mostly sunny skies continue, but some clouds work their way in. High temperatures likely getting into the upper 70s and low 80s across the area.

Wednesday, we begin a pattern shift. Mostly sunny skies will give way to isolated thunderstorms by the afternoon. High temperatures are likely going to stay in the 70s. Thursday, those isolated thunderstorms begin to ramp up once again in the afternoon. Highs in the low 70s are likely. Scattered showers and thunderstorms take over for the end of next week with Friday seeing those storms. Highs on Friday will likely fail to reach the 70s, staying in the 60s by the afternoon.

