South Dakota Kids Belong hones in on Rapid City

By Kristin Kite
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:19 AM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - There is a need for foster families in Pennington County.

Officials from South Dakota Kids Belong have been working to bring awareness to the growing need for support.

According to the America’s Kids Belong website, 1,683 kids are in South Dakota’s foster care system.

Officials from the South Dakota Kids Belong organization say it is just as imperative to be supporting the families in the area who are parenting a foster child.

Members of SDKB including Catlin Young, said they often travel to local churches to spread awareness on the issue.

Young was hired in 2022 to help with foster-friendly retainment and recruitment in Pennington County, specifically in Rapid City.

“South Dakota Kids Belong has done a surge into Rapid to help out and so we’re working collectively with people of faith and government just to help out, and so it’s been going on for a long time. Our numbers have pretty much stayed the same they haven’t gone down,” Young said.

SDKB will host its annual gala in Rapid City at the Holiday Inn Downtown October 5 from 6 to 8 p.m. Tickets can be found online.

