Pumpkin spice, pumpkin patches: things sure to get you into the fall spirit

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Autumn is the season of pumpkin spice, flannels, and heading to the local pumpkin patch to get started on that fall bucket list.

Sitting on 11 acres of land, Lil’ Harvester’s Pumpkin Patch has more than 1,000 pumpkins for families to thump through to find the perfect one.

In addition to pumpkins, families can harvest sweet corn, check out their petting zoo, or ride a train or wagon at the pumpkin patch.

For those who say it’s a little early to welcome in fall, owner Lucas Hartshorn disagrees. He says coming early means you get the first pick of the harvest

“Well, you got the perfect size pumpkin, the perfect color so, you got to make sure you get the right pumpkin straight away” added Hartshorn. “They look for the fall weather to kind of come in, so they start wanting to decorate and get their pumpkins early.”

Lil’ Harvester’s Pumpkin Patch is located on Highway 16, across from Reptile Gardens.

The pumpkin patch is open Saturdays and Sundays at 10 a.m. and kicks off its 2023 season this weekend.

