Police investigating man found dead near Rapid Creek

By Jack Caudill
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:02 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City police are investigating a body found Friday morning off Omaha Street.

Police say they got the call shortly after 9:00 Friday morning for an unresponsive male in the 100 Block of Omaha Street in the grass near Rapid Creek. When they got there, police found the man was deceased. They’ve scheduled an autopsy and the Rapid City Police Investigations Division is working to determine the circumstances of the man’s death.

