HealthWatch-Kids and strep throat

By KEVN Staff
Updated: 20 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The kids are back in school and parents know what that can mean-dealing with sick kids. Dr. Cara Hamilton from Black Hills Pediatrics looks at one of the more common bugs your children might bring home in this week’s edition of HealthWatch.

“With children back in school, there are definitely illnesses circulating already. And one of the few contagious illnesses that are treatable with antibiotics is strep throat. We’re definitely seeing it,” Doctor Hamilton said.

“The hallmark symptom of strep throat is definitely that sore throat, but there are lots of other things that can cause a sore throat too. A harsh cough can rattle on your throat enough to cause soreness. And, of course, some post nasal drip, some nasal drainage that can go down the back of your throat can irritate the throat and cause some sore throat and can make the picture difficult to interpret and hard for you guys to know what to do as parents.

“So I’ll give you a few discerning tips here. Some other hallmarks of strep include that sore throat with swallowing specifically. And also there is often a fever involved. Most children have some pain and tenderness in their neck right here. And oftentimes, there’s a history of contact with someone who has strep and a distinct lack of other symptoms.

“Even with all of the right symptoms and none of the wrong symptoms, only about half of the time will strep throat be diagnosed when your child is tested or swabbed. So be prepared for some symptomatic treatment as this could still be viral. So Tylenol or Motrin for pain control, pushing fluids and, of course, returning to your pediatrician if your symptoms get worse,” Doctor Hamilton explained.

