Flooding hits Hermosa

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Custer County and parts of Hermosa experienced flooding yesterday. The high waters swept across Highway 36 and Highway 40.

According to the Custer County Emergency Management Facebook page after last night’s storm, all roads are open but there is some minor damage from the water.

Crews surveyed the streets early this morning to remove debris and check safety conditions.

Custer Emergency Management reminds drivers to be cautious and watch for washouts on the road.

Images were captured between VIP Road, Ghost Canyon Road, and Battle Creek Road.

More information can be found on the Custer County Emergency Management Facebook page.

Hermosa, South Dakota after Sept. 13 flood (KOTA)





