Flooding hits Hermosa

By Kristin Kite
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 7:10 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Custer County and parts of Hermosa experienced flooding yesterday. The high waters swept across Highway 36 and Highway 40.

According to the Custer County Emergency Management Facebook page after last night’s storm, all roads are open but there is some minor damage from the water.

Crews surveyed the streets early this morning to remove debris and check safety conditions.

Custer Emergency Management reminds drivers to be cautious and watch for washouts on the road.

Images were captured between VIP Road, Ghost Canyon Road, and Battle Creek Road.

More information can be found on the Custer County Emergency Management Facebook page.

Hermosa, South Dakota after Sept. 13 flood
Hermosa, South Dakota after Sept. 13 flood(KOTA)


Hermosa, South Dakota after Sept. 13 flooding
Hermosa, South Dakota after Sept. 13 flooding(KOTA)
Hermosa, South Dakota after Sept. 13 flooding
Hermosa, South Dakota after Sept. 13 flooding(KOTA)
Keep up to date on your local news with the KEVN News App.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Identities of the individuals involved in a tragic UTV crash that occurred in Lawrence County...
Lawrence County UTV crash victim identified
Both will appear in court October 18.
Kyle man and Rapid City woman appear in court for attempted murder
The 24-year-old victim in the pedestrian-involved car crash in Pennington County's name was...
Weekend Pennington County pedestrian-involved car crash victim is identified
Ryan Corley convicted in June 2023 was sentenced on three counts of 1st degree rape, a count of...
Pennington County man found guilty of raping a child to serve lengthy prison sentence
This is the plot of land on which South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks plans to build the...
South Dakota Shooting Sport Complex moves forward to phase one

Latest News

Le Bus photo from RCPD.
$300,000 charter bus stolen at Rapid City Holiday Inn
Judging by Alena Neves' reaction, this drink didn't deliver on this week's Mixology at Home.
Mixology at Home - Bacon-Bourbon Old Fashioned
Sturgis Williams Middle School at the Public Works office working on snowplow blades.
Sturgis middle school students use snowplow blades as a canvas
Law enforcement use drones like this to survey crime scenes and locate potential suspects.
How drones make law enforcement more efficient